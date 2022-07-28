A possible start date for the filming of the film “Sharp Visors” has been announced

Creator Stephen Knight presents a promising update on the long-awaited film “Peaky Blinders”, including a possible start date for filming. Peaky Blinders is a British crime drama series first shown in 2013 on the BBC. It tells about the exploits of the eponymous criminal gang in Birmingham, England, in the years after the First World War. Thomas Shelby especially stands out. After five successful seasons, the 6th season of “Sharp Visors” returned earlier this year, apparently completing the stories beloved by many fans of the character.

Although the main show “Peaky Blinders” has come to an end, there has been talk of a spin-off for many months. Little is known about the project, but it was previously reported that the script will be written by the creator of the series Stephen Knight. Since the film is still at a very early stage of development, it remains a mystery which characters may return from the main show, but Murphy himself has expressed interest in participating in the film. Murphy also revealed last month that he hasn’t seen the script for Peaky Blinders yet, but will be happy to read it as soon as it’s ready.

Now, talking to the British radio station Heart FM (according to Deadline), Knight has provided new information about the film “Peaky Blinders”, including the start date of filming. The creator reports that he has almost finished writing the script and that the shooting of the film should begin “within 18 months.” Knight explains that the project is expected to be filmed both in the studio and on location in Birmingham, and many of the original cast are due to return, in addition to “some new faces that will hopefully be quite unexpected.” Check out Knight’s comment on the production below:

“We’re going to shoot it in a studio in Digbeth and on location in Digbeth in Birmingham. Digbeth and Small Heath [are] the place where the Peaky Blinders actually roamed, so it’s like Pickie coming home.”

While details about the highly anticipated Peaky Blinders movie have been hard to come by since the project was first announced, Knight’s latest update suggests the film is getting closer to actually going into production. Without revealing which actors will return, Murphy’s previous comments suggest he would be very interested in reprising his role as Shelby. Knight does not specify a release date for the project, but if filming begins before the end of 2023, as he suggests, it is likely that the film will be released in 2024 or 2025.

Now that the script is almost complete, it is likely that determining the start date of production will depend on how the schedules of all the actors are arranged. Since her first appearance in “Peaky Blinders” in 2013, Murphy has become a much more sought-after star, often collaborating with Christopher Nolan and even playing a major role in the director’s long-awaited next project “Oppenheimer”. Although the exact start date of filming has not yet been announced, Knight’s promise of introducing some amazing new characters is sure to excite longtime fans of “Peaky Blinders.”