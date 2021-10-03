A Poll in Spain: 40 Percent of Young Have a Positive View of Crypto

Recently, a survey was conducted in Spain to measure the popularity of crypto assets among young individuals. In the survey, respondents were also asked why they viewed these assets positively. The results revealed that around 40% of individuals aged 25 to 40 have a positive view of investing in cryptocurrencies.

In Spain, a recent survey of citizens aged 25 to 40 found that around 40% of citizens in this age group have a positive view of investing in cryptocurrencies in the coming months . Additionally, it turned out that 21% of respondents already have a cryptocurrency investment.

A Popular Investment Vehicle Among Young Individuals

This recent survey was conducted to reveal whether young citizens in Spain are interested in the cryptocurrency market. The survey concluded that more than a third of respondents have an interest in crypto assets and are considering investing. These digital assets have become the most popular investment vehicle for individuals between the ages of 25 and 40. More than one-fifth of survey respondents have already set aside a personal fund to invest in crypto assets, proving the popularity of these assets among young people.

The survey also explored why crypto assets are popular among younger individuals. While most of the participants who are warm to crypto money investment said that these digital assets will have wide usage areas in the future, participants who are far from the market stated that they do not know much about the subject.

Use of Blockchain Technology in Spain

Blockchain technology is becoming more and more popular in Spain. According to another published report, 11% of companies in the country are actively using blockchain technology. Considering that this usage rate was 1% in 2019, this report shows how widespread the technology has become in the country in recent years.

The information contained in this article does not constitute investment advice. Investors should know that cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their high volatility and should perform their transactions in line with their own research.