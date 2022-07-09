A Pokemon fan Built All Three of Kanto’s Starting Evolutions from LEGO Bricks

Although there are many pocket monsters in the Pokemon series, perhaps one of the most famous are the Kanto starters and their evolutions. Despite the fact that many Starter Pokemon have been released over the decades, Kanto starters stand out because they were among the first introduced in the entire series.

First appearing in Pokemon Red and Blue, the original Kanto starters are a grass-type Bulbasaur, a fire-type Charmander, and a water-type Squirtle. In addition to these classic Pokemon, these starters were part of evolution lines that contained several memorable Pokemon. Recently, one fan decided to make fan art, rethinking what the evolution of each of these LEGO-shaped starters would look like.

RELATED: Pokemon Puzzle League Comes Out in Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack

In a post on Reddit, a user known as eyemcantoeknees shared a photo with Charizard, Venusaurus and Blastosis. In the image, each of these Kanto starter evolutions has been recreated in stunning detail using LEGO bricks. For example, Charizard had huge wings and a fiery tail. In addition, the Venusaur design included a large number of plants, and the Blastoise had a rounded shape; this was probably difficult to achieve from LEGO parts.

I made all three starting evolutions of Kanto from LEGO! [OS] of Pokemon

Over the past couple of days, members of the Pokemon community on Reddit have paid attention to these non-standard LEGO creations created by eyemcantoeknees, and the post has already gained more than 3,400 votes. Some people liked the projects so much that they wanted to see the starters of other generations recreated in the form of LEGO. In addition, these creations have inspired some users to try to create their own Pokemon from LEGO bricks. “I really want to try to make Blastoise,” whathats wrote on Reddit.

These Kanto starters are far from the only LEGO Pokemon creations created by eyemcantoeknees, as they have shown that they have created 30 different Pokemon so far. In fact, they have a YouTube channel called Brickmill Studios, which details the process of creating each of these detailed LEGO creations, as well as noting the details used for each build. Other pocket monsters they have created include Dragonair, Mewtwo and Vileplume, to name just a few.

While these three starting evolutions of LEGO Kanto are undoubtedly impressive from the eyemcantoeknees’ point of view, they are not the only fans who create their own versions of LEGO Pokemon. Over the past couple of months, other talented fans have applied their building skills, creating block versions of other Pokemon. For example, another gamer recently made a LEGO version of Beldum. As the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet approaches, it will be interesting to see if any of these builders decide to make LEGO versions of the 9th generation Pokemon that will be added to the series in the coming months.