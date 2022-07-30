A PlayStation fan has created great alternative covers for exclusive games

The PlayStation brand is defined by its exclusive games, and in the PS4 era, many exceptional first-person games have appeared. As Sony looks to continue this success with the PS5, one fan has gone out of his way to celebrate the top three PlayStation exclusives.

We are talking about the games Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ghost of Tsushima and Horizon Forbidden West. Each game was created by different developers, and Naughty Dog, Sucker Punch and Guerrilla Games presented one of the games that the artist focused on. These games are very different from each other, as players control a thief, a samurai and an archer who decided to save the world. Thanks to the completely different main characters and settings offered in each game, the artist known as @SnowfirePlays was able to showcase some very unique designs.

First of all, it’s Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, a game that was recently redesigned for PlayStation 5 through the Legacy of Thieves collection. With the first alternative cover, @SnowfirePlays really relied on the pirate theme of the fourth game, as the silhouette of Nathan Drake can be seen inside a giant skull. The second part focuses more on the main character of Uncharted, where Nathan Drake’s head is surrounded by a ring with the inscription “Sic Parvis Magna”. Since Uncharted 4 focuses on Nathan Drake even more than in other games, as it puts an end to his story, this cover is great.

This is followed by Ghost of Tsushima, Sucker Punch’s big hit of the end of the PS4 generation. While it’s almost confirmed that a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is in development, these alternate covers do a terrific job of glorifying the original game. The first one shows Jin Sakai standing in front of the Japanese flag, and the name of the game is placed on the side of the cover. Another fragment shows a large profile of Jin against the background of sunset, and under it is a smaller samurai.

The most recent game that @SnowfirePlays paid tribute to is Horizon Forbidden West, and the artist’s work on this game has led to the fact that perhaps these are the best alternative covers. In the first image, Eloy looks at the Carnage, and pink waves help make the drawing more attractive. The yellow background of the second part, as well as the futuristic text, lead to the fact that the cover resembles Cyberpunk 2077, although the unique set of armor worn by Eloy perfectly conveys the special setting of Horizon. Since both covers are so colorful, they could be a good alternative to the official design of the game.

Since gamers are only a few years old in the PS5 generation, many more PlayStation exclusives will be released. Given that games like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine are coming soon, there will be plenty of opportunities for artists to make some more alternative covers.