A player completes Hades using a dance mat

Supergiant Games’ demanding video game is already difficult to control, but some overcome its roguelike challenges in curious ways.

Every video game has its rhythm and times. Hades, the new Supergiant Games production, has become one of the most successful titles of the year. The new from the creators of Bastion and Transistor was not created to be played with a dance mat, but as usual, there are always users who go off the tangent to surprise their own and strangers. This has happened with PeekingBoo, which has used this peculiar control method to overcome the video game.

Yes, action games respond to a cadence, specific times. However, Hades has been designed for somewhat more traditional controls. Still, PeekingBoo has shown that moving the skeleton can also defeat the numerous enemies that appear on screen. Stomp to one side, stomp to the other, a leap back and forth, this player has been able to overcome each and every challenge that has been put in front of him.

With cross-play between PC and Nintendo Switch

Recently, Supergiant Games added one of the most demanded features by the gaming community: cross-save between the two versions currently available on the market. In this way, anyone who plays on Nintendo Switch will be able to transfer their progression to the PC version without any problem, and vice versa.

Hades has been the only independent game to stand up to the GOTY nominees of The Game Awards 2020. The Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Ghost of Tsushima or DOOM Eternal have been the nominated games. in this category, although the award was finally taken by the work of Naughty Dog.

In MeriStation it has also been one of the games that we have highlighted in this 2020. All in all, Half-Life Alyx has won the highest award.



