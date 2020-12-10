A Plant Species developed camouflage because of Humans

Fritillaria, a rare plant that has survived for thousands of years without any major changes and grows in China, has developed camouflage to protect against humans.

There are many rare living species on earth. Among these species, there are also flowers. One such rare type of flower lives in the foothills of the Hengduan mountains in China. This flower, called Fritillaria, is known for its bright yellow leaves.

The most important natural enemy of the flower is people. This plant, which was constantly collected for traditional medicine, developed a new defense mechanism with the increase of commercial gathering. The more subtle gray and brown leaves began to bloom.

To be protected from people

Scientists have announced that these flowers, which have been collected for medicine production for thousands of years, have evolved in this way to protect them from humans. According to the researchers, the plant provides camouflage by matching the color of the rocks it grows on with the color of its leaves.

From the Kunming Botanical Institute of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Dr. “We thought Fritillaria delavayi, like other camouflaged plants we studied, evolved to protect itself against herbivores, but we couldn’t find an animal that threatened it. Then we realized that it was humans,” said Yang Niu.

In a study by the Kunming Botanical Institute and the British University of Exeter, they measured how close the different species of plants were to mountain environments and the ease of collecting them. Drawing on the experience of local residents in estimating the size of the harvest, the researchers found that collecting camouflaged plants takes longer. Plants that are better camouflaged have a higher chance of survival.

It opens every five years

Although the plant is already a rare species, its blooming is even less common. Because the plant called Fritillaria delavayi blooms in June every 5 years. The onion of the plant has found a place in Chinese medicine for 2000 years.

“It’s really surprising to see how humans can have such a direct and dramatic impact on the response of creatures in the wild. Many plants evolve to hide from herbivores that might eat them, but here we see camouflage developing in response to human foragers,” said Professor Martin Stevens of the University of Exeter. “It is possible for humans to drive the evolution of defense strategies in other plant species, but surprisingly little research has examined this,” he explained.



