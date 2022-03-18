A Plague Tale To Become A TV Series With Production In France

A Plague Tale: The critically acclaimed adventure game A Plague Tale is the latest title to announce a TV adaptation. Asobo’s game will become a live action series, as confirmed by director Mathieu Turi, famous for having worked as assistant director on Inglourious Basterds.

“It’s official! I’m honored to be working on the TV series adaptation of A Plague Tale. Thanks to Asobo Studio and Focus Home for their trust. I can’t wait to bring Amicia and Hugo’s journey to TV!” – Turi said, in free translation.

The game takes place in medieval France, so Asobo wanted to guarantee production in the European country to stay true to its “roots”. The studio says it even received proposals from US companies interested in adapting the game for TV, but chose to wait for the opportunity to do everything in France.

We have confirmation that the series will exist and nothing else. There is still no information on when filming will begin, much less on a possible cast.

Meanwhile, the game also has a sequel in development – A Plague Tale: Requiem. The game also doesn’t have a specific release date, but it was promised for this year. The absence of new information could indicate a possible delay, or it could be that Asobo and Focus Home take advantage of the series’ announcement to return to talk about the game soon.