A Plague Tale: Requiem Does “Previously Impossible” Things Thanks to Next Gen

Although it took a little longer than it should have, it seems that the gaming industry is gradually moving away from the latest generation of consoles forever, allowing the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series releases to truly harness the power of the new hardware. A Plague Tale: Requiem is one of the games that have completely abandoned the latest generation of devices, and probably thanks to this fact it will become better.

The game director of A Plague Tale: Requiem, Kevin Choto, recently spoke about this topic to Edge Magazine, confirming that the transition to a new generation of hardware allowed his team to ignore previous technical limitations and “push the horizon” of the game much further. Choteau offered significant improvements in visual accuracy and gameplay, and also provided a key example of what the studio can now implement.

Rats and rat hordes were a key element of A Plague Tale from the very beginning, but as Hugo became more capable in Requiem, the narrative required such scenery that would have been impossible on the consoles of the previous generation. According to Shoto, the game will feature chases with hundreds of thousands of rats displayed simultaneously, as well as dynamically developing locations that can now be changed on the fly, depending on what happens in the story. AI, graphics and the main game cycle have apparently been rebuilt with new and improved hardware, allowing Requiem to work to its fullest from the very beginning.

Fans from the very beginning wanted more expression of the gameplay in A Plague Tale: Requiem, and developers needed to use the latest generation consoles not only to provide a more active and dynamic gameplay, but also to improve the visual narrative in all directions. Shoto compared what his team did with Innocence to a “theatrical set” that may not have withstood close attention. However, this should not be the case with Requiem.

Of course, it’s worth noting that the greatest strength of A Plague Tale: Innocence was not necessarily the gameplay, but rather the narrative. In fact, it has been called one of the most emotional video games on Xbox, and this trend will continue with Requiem. If developers can use the console’s improved hardware to improve game mechanics, as Shoto suggested, the game could be a hit.

Not everyone is thrilled with the idea of getting another game in which a couple of the main characters are fighting for peace. Some believe that modern games overuse the duet formula, and Requiem is unlikely to dispel these concerns. However, for games that don’t mind, Shoto’s interview outlines wonderful things for the next Plague Tale game.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is released on October 18, 2022 on PC, PS5, Switch and Xbox Series consoles.