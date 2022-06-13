A Plague Tale: Requiem can be a good replacement for Starfield

Xbox and Bethesda Showcase gave gamers an idea of what they can expect from the many studios under the auspices of Microsoft. There were some exciting moments, including the trailer for Forza Motorsport, which is scheduled for 2023, the disclosure of new Ark 2 story content and the announcement that, as rumors suggested, Minecraft will receive a strategy game called Minecraft Legends. Gamers also got an extended look at Starfield, the upcoming space RPG from Bethesda, which caused a lot of buzz around itself. The trailer demonstrated the combat gameplay, but also confirmed once again that the game has been postponed to 2023.

While Starfield’s delay may be disappointing, there will be a lot of games in 2022 that will keep gamers occupied until their release, and the Xbox and Bethesda Show have highlighted one of the games worth paying attention to. A Plague Tale: Requiem from Asobo is still being prepared for release in 2022 and looks like one of the most perfect games of the year. Amicia and Hugo are back, but it’s clear that the gameplay has expanded and the scale of the story has increased significantly.

The Long Wait for Starfield

There was a lot of talk and excitement around Starfield, and it’s not hard to see why. For years, The Elder Scrolls and Fallout have been Bethesda’s bread and butter, and for the first time in more than two decades, the studio is expanding with a new IP. With games like Skyrim, Bethesda has demonstrated that it can create incredibly immersive open-world environments that offer almost endless replayability, which makes the thought of a Bethesda game set in space quite intriguing. However, the long wait for the release of the game has become a test for many.

Bethesda has been considering the idea of an open-world space game for a long time, and the name Starfield was already registered by the studio in 2013. According to Bethesda executive director Todd Howard, the development of Starfield has already begun in 2014. and the game represents humanity for 300 years ahead, living among the stars. However, gamers never saw it until E3 in 2018. Although the game was originally planned to be released in 2022, it has since been moved to the first half of 2023.

Fortunately, the trailer during the Xbox and Bethesda Showcase demonstrated that the Starfield combat system is worth it. In addition to being able to explore alien extraterrestrial landscapes, players will also have several powerful guns available to destroy enemies. However, gamers won’t be bored waiting for Starfield, because Microsoft’s Asobo will be releasing A Plague Tale: Requiem in the meantime.

A Plague Tale: Requiem – The Return of Amicia and Hugo

Gamers met Amicia and Hugo in the hit A Plague Tale: Innocence, released in 2019. The game takes place in the 14th century, during the Hundred Years’ War. Amicia of noble birth lives in luxury, but she rarely gets to see her younger brother Hugo because he is ill. Everything is turned upside down when her village is invaded by the troops of the French Inquisition, who rob and claim to hunt Hugo. Amicia and Hugo flee in fear, and Amicia’s task becomes to protect Hugo from cruel troops and strange swarms of rats spreading the Black Plague.

Like most siblings, Amicia and Hugo fight from time to time, but in the end their love for each other helps them overcome the many terrible obstacles they face. The game went largely unnoticed when it was released, but it offers a very moving story about the bond between siblings and the loss of innocence in a heartless world. In addition, the simple but well-executed stealth gameplay makes the game enjoyable.

Players will see more of Amicia and Hugo, both in the upcoming TV adaptation of A Plague Tale: Innocence, and in A Plague Tale: Requiem, where siblings will face even greater dangers. According to Asobo, the siblings head south to start a new life, but Hugo’s powers awaken, causing death and rat plagues. Consequently, Amicia and Hugo are looking for the predicted island that can save Hugo.

Plague Story: Requiem is Bigger and Better

As the trailer on Xbox and Microsoft Showcase showed, in A Plague Tale: Requiem, Amicia will again protect Hugo, and there will be a lot of rat swarms to avoid and navigate. Amicia will also be armed with her trusty slingshot, which will help her destroy enemies in her path, no matter how terrible their death. It also seems that Amicia has learned a few new tricks. Now she can lie completely down, which allows her to slide under tables like a Solid Snake in Metal Gear Solid. She is also much more violent, and she has access to a variety of new weapons, including daggers and crossbows.