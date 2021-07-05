A Plague Tale: Innocence, Upgrade Now Available on Xbox Series X | S; Included in Game Pass

A Plague Tale: Innocence, Asobo Studio is ahead of the launch of the next-gen enhancement to A Plague Tale: Innocence, now available on Xbox Series X | S. From day 6 on PS5.A Plague Tale: Innocence has already received the Next Gen Boost on Xbox Series X | S. While the PS5 is expected to land on July 6, users of Microsoft consoles can now access the update that takes advantage of the recently released hardware functionalities.

With patch 1.09, we can expect 60 frames per second and 4K resolution on Xbox Series X and PS5. On the other hand, 3D audio technology is supported. All this lands completely free for players who already have a copy of the game on PS4 or Xbox One. Whether physical or digital, you can access the improved version.

We must remember that Asobo’s work is included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog. As was the case recently with Greedfall, the subscription version includes the improvements as long as you play it on Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

A Plague Tale: Innocence “has met expectations”

With those words we opened our final conclusions, a text where the game achieved a rating of 8.5 out of 10. “Asobo Studio has been right in choosing the historical moment in which the events of the plot take place and in making it even more interesting by giving it of some supernatural aspects ”.

The adventure combines action and stealth, although in some sections “we can feel that it becomes repetitive”, as well as an enemy AI “not too savvy”. “At an audiovisual level it fulfills its mission, while technically we have not encountered any major bug or FPS drops when large swarms of rats assault us, as we would expect”, we concluded. You can read the full text here.

Fans of the first are in luck: it will have a sequel in 2022. Under the subtitle Requiem, the journey of Amici and Hugo will continue on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch and PC.