A Plague Tale: Innocence Is Getting A TV Series

A Plague Tale: Innocence: Director Mathieu Turi will be the main person in charge of the project, although nothing has been revealed about the cast or the release date. The story of Hugo and Amicia will move to television. A Plague Tale: Innocence, Asobo Studio’s game set in medieval France, will reproduce its fantasy story in a series, which is already in development. The existence of the project has been uncovered in the French medium Allocine, information that has been echoed by the director Mathieu Turi (Hostile, Meander), a filmmaker who is already working on the adaptation.

“It’s official. I am honored to be working on the A Plague Tale television series. Thanks to Asobo Studio and Focus Entertainment for their trust. I’m looking forward to capturing Amicia and Hugo’s journey on screen.” At the moment no information about the cast has been shared nor has it been confirmed if it will be recorded in French. The release date and the platform? Determined.

An Adventure for Two (Single Player)

For the young Amicia everything changes suddenly. From living a comfortable life with her parents and brother, she becomes considered a criminal. After an intestinal blow that ends with enemy troops in her home, the woman manages to take her brother Hugo from her, a little boy who seems sick, but in reality treasures unparalleled power. He is able to control rats, an ability that works as a game mechanic. Although the title has offensive abilities, the gameplay is mainly based on stealth and puzzle solving.

A Plague Tale: Innocence came out for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Following the announcement of the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, the studio released a native version of the first game for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5, the new generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.