A Plague Tale : Innocence Gets Xbox Series X|S Upgrade

A Plague Tale: Innocence is getting an Xbox Series X|S upgrade. A Plague Tale: Innocence Upgrade release date has also been announced.

A Plague Tale: Innocence, released in May 2019, is a game where we try to survive in the Middle Ages with our brother. Mice and other humans roaming around can make it difficult for us to survive. Meanwhile, environmental interaction and use come to the fore.

A Plague Tale: Innocence coming to Xbox Series X in July

A Plague Tale: Innocence is being developed and optimized for the Xbox Series X|S. The Xbox Series X|S version of the game will be released soon. The Xbox Series X version of the game will include 4K 60fps and 3D audio support. If you have the game on Xbox One, you can enjoy a free upgrade. A Plague Tale: Innocence Xbox Series X|S upgrade will launch on July 6th. The PS5 upgrade of the game is also expected to be released in July.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is an action-adventure survival stealth game set in 1348, focusing on Amicia and her brother Hugo, who have been ill for most of their lives. In the game, we are fighting against the French Inquisition and the rats that spread the black plague and eat everything in their path. As if Rats and the Inquisition weren’t bad enough, we’re also battling against villagers who think our brother Hugo is responsible for all of this. The second game was announced at the Xbox Game Showcase event recently. The second game in the series, called A Plague Tale: Requiem, is planned to be released in 2022.