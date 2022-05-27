“A pioneer woman”: a recipe for baked beans in a slow cooker from Ri Drummond – a summer option

The recipe for baked beans in a slow cooker from Ri Drummond is the perfect side dish for a summer barbecue, party or meeting. The star of “Pioneer Woman” said that the long cooking time is worth it, and the recipe requires only a few ingredients.

Ree Drummond cooks simple but flavorful baked beans in a slow cooker.

Drummond shared instructions for cooking baked beans in the episode “Pioneer Women”. She soaked dried sea beans overnight, dried them and filled them with fresh water in a saucepan. Drummond then brought the beans to a boil and boiled them for an hour.

Then Drummond added the beans to a slow cooker with bacon, diced onions, tomato puree, water, molasses, brown sugar and dry mustard. She mixed the ingredients, covered them with a lid and cooked the beans over low heat for 8-10 hours.

“Cooking takes a long time, but these beans are worth it,” she said.

The Food Network star added vinegar after the beans were ready. “If you add vinegar too early in the process, it will make the beans tough during cooking, so I’m waiting until the end,” Drummond explained. She added salt and mixed everything together before serving.

The full recipe can be found on the Food Network website.

Ree Drummond is cooking another version of baked beans with canned beans.

Drummond wrote about another simple baked bean recipe on his blog in 2009 on The Pioneer Woman website. “I never thought baked beans could be so delicious. I never knew baked beans could be improved; I never knew baked beans could be such a triumph, such a prayer, such a song,” she wrote. “But they can. Now I know they can.”

There is one mandatory ingredient in her recipe: bacon. She cuts bacon slices in half and cooks them over medium heat. “You don’t want to brown or brown the bacon at all; it’s just about melting the fat and preparing the bacon pieces for baking and browning in the oven,” Drummond explained.

After removing the bacon from the pan, she adds chopped onion and pepper to the bacon fat, cooking them until soft. Then she adds canned pork and beans. “These are the best baked beans,” she explained.

“I used to cook baked beans from scratch—soaked sea beans and all that,” she added. “They weren’t as good as the ones made with pork and beans.”

The star of the TV series “Pioneer” cooks baked beans in a low-temperature oven

Drummond mixes barbecue sauce, brown sugar, vinegar and Dijon mustard and pours them over the beans, and then lets the mixture boil. She pours everything into a saucepan and puts half-cooked pieces of bacon on top.

“Since fat is already being melted out of them, they will cook very well in the oven,” she shared. “And there won’t be that big layer of fat standing on top of the beans.”

A long cooking time solves everything. “Bake low and slow — 325 degrees for 2 hours. You want the beans to be very, very cooked, the bacon to be very, very brown, and the dish not to be runny,” Drummond explained.

The full recipe is available on the Food Network website.