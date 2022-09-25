A photo of Jenny from BLACK PINK in the bathtub has reportedly been leaked

After a couple of photos of Vee from BTS and Jenny from BLACKPINK leaked on social media, the user struck again. This time they leaked the alleged image of Jenny in the bathtub. Keep reading to find out all the details.

On September 20, the Taiwanese media Ettoday published a message claiming that a photo of BLACKPINK member Jenny taking a bath was published. Hacker Gurumiharibo, who leaked several intimate photos of Jenny with V from BTS, continues to expose the idol.

(Photo: Ettoday)

In a Telegram group chat with his followers, Gurumiharibo shared a photo of Jenny with a message that reads:

“Jenny can unsubscribe from everyone, but your photos with Taehyung (Vi) from BTS have already been exposed. It’s too late. Here’s Jenny taking a bath.”

Although the photo has not yet been confirmed as authentic, Internet users have compared the leaked image with past selfies and photos of Jenny. Many have come to the conclusion that the photo is real, noting that the shape of her ear in the photo in the bathtub is identical to how it looks in other photos.

(Photo: Jenny on Instagram)

Some, on the other hand, considered the photo Photoshop. As a result, many have the impression that the hacker is meticulously deceiving the audience.

that most people are concerned about is Jenny’s privacy. It was noted that the hacker most likely leaks photos from Jenny’s personal Instagram account or her iCloud.

At the same time, many are concerned about the amount of materials that a hacker can leak to destroy Jenny’s reputation.

Despite the public’s concern, YG Entertainment has not yet taken any protective measures.

The latest news about the rumored romance of Jenny from BLACKPINK and Vi from BTS

Earlier, the account distributing the photos of Vee and Jenny firmly stated that all the photos are real. He also added that the idol companies, YG Entertainment and HYBE Labels, would not dare to do anything because the two idols are really dating.

(Photo: mbc뉴스)

On September 16, a hacker posted a series of photos of the two from a trip to Jeju in May. Liquor also shared an image of V hugging a cat that is supposedly being raised by Jenny’s mom. Many believe that the image is real because of the blue and white pillowcase in a cage, which was shown in Jenny’s blog.

Several media outlets reported that V attended a private party for VIP guests to celebrate the release of “BORN PINK”. According to insiders, throughout the event, V played the role of a caring guy.