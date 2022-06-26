A photo from the filming of “Star Wars” by Mark Hamill shows a charming father and son moment

Star Wars icon Mark Hamill shared an adorable behind-the-scenes photo of his son on set. Although Hamill has mostly worked as a voice actor in recent years, this actor is still best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise. Together with Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia and Harrison Ford as Han Solo, he conquered the world in 1977’s Star Wars, later renamed Star Wars. Episode IV: A New Hope.”

Although Hamill reprised this role in the subsequent films The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, he did not return to the prequel trilogy as it recounts the events that led to the birth of his character. However, he returned to star in the new Star Wars trilogy, which began with The Force Awakens in 2015. The second season of “Mandalorian” and two episodes of the 2022 limited series “The Book of Boba Fett”, telling about the life of the infamous bounty hunter after the events of “Return of the Jedi”.

Hamill’s son Nathan turned 43 on June 25. To celebrate, Hamill shared an adorable photo from the filming of “Star Wars.” The photo shows Nathan’s head sticking out of the R2-D2 shell with the top part removed, taking up the place usually occupied by actor Kenny Baker, who came up with this role and played R2-D2 throughout the original trilogy, as well as the prequels.

Nathan was born in 1979, so judging by the age at which he is depicted in this photo, it was most likely taken on the set of the 1983 film Return of the Jedi. Although “Empire Strikes Back” was also released during his lifetime, it was released in 1980, which is too close to his birth for him to confidently climb the world. Although he did not officially appear in any of these films, he later played cameo roles in Star Wars. Episode I: The Hidden Menace” and “Star Wars. Episode VIII: The Last Jedi” with his siblings Griffin and Chelsea.

This photo is likely to cause incredible envy among legions of “Star Wars” fans. Anyone who grew up on the franchise would undoubtedly enjoy the opportunity to personally see the real R2-D2. Although Nathan probably doesn’t have strong memories of time spent on set in his youth, such a moment captured on film is something really special.