A phone with a 10000 mAh battery is introduced! Features

The Gionee M30, which showed itself as a phone with a 10000 mAh battery, was introduced and its features were announced. The model, which provides long-term use thanks to its high battery capacity, also shows itself with other features.

Today, models with 4000 mAh and 5000 mAh batteries are known to be widespread. However, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee is introducing a model with a large battery capacity to make its mark.

Making a name for itself with its battery, the model has a 6-inch IPS LCD screen. There is no notch on this screen with HD + resolution. The model has a wide bezel at the top and bottom. In addition, the protrusion designed towards the middle does not go unnoticed. 305 grams of information has been shared as the weight of the phone.

The MediaTek Helio P60 shows itself as the processor for the Gionee M30 features. When we look at the features of this processor, the 12 nm fabrication process shows itself. There are 4 Cortex-A73 cores running at 2.0 GHz and 4 Cortex-A53 cores running at 2.0 GHz. For graphics, Mali-G72 MP3 is used. However, the model meets users with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

The Gionee M30 has a 16 Megapixel main camera. However, there is an 8 Megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is a fingerprint reader under the camera on the back.

Gionee M30, released as a phone with a 10000 mAh battery, also has 25W fast charging support. There is no information about how long such a large battery takes to charge with 25W charging. The model, which has a dual speaker system and 3.5 mm jack jack, also offers dual SIM support.

The model with these features will meet the users at a price of 1,399 yuan (203 dollars). The sales date of the model was August 31.



