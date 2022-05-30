A Parody of “Justice League for Boys” Can Finally Bring Snyder’s “Nightmer”

The reference to Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” in the third season of “Boys” can fascinatingly ridicule Snyder’s plans to create DCEU Knightmare. First introduced in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Knightmare’s apocalyptic timeline shows Darkseid (Ray Porter) conquering Earth and Batman (Ben Affleck) forming a plan to destroy that future. It was also featured in the Justice League Snyder Cut and was supposed to heavily influence the unreleased sequels of Snyder’s Justice League, but the Boys could have made their own contribution to Knightmare.

On May 20, 2022, the advertisement for the third season of “Boys” presented numerous teasers of the “Bourke Cut” movie about superheroes in the “Dawn of Seven” universe on social networks. This included a simulated trailer showing the volatile Superman of the Seven, the equivalent of a Homelander (Anthony Starr), and his teammates confronting their former ally turned enemy Storm Front (Aya Cash). Working in different circumstances, Snyder’s Knightmare itself had a similar desert environment and a battle between heroes; in particular, when Superman (Henry Cavill) turned into a Darkseid minion using the anti-life equation.

While the Bourke Cut ad went viral on social media, Zack Snyder joined the action himself, tweeting his admiration for the directorial vision of director Adam Burke (P.J. Byrne). Obviously, the fake marketing of Bourke Cut for Snyder Cut was good entertainment, but due to the fact that social media and especially Warner Bros. can’t avoid the Snyder Cut, the question arises about the elements of Snyder’s DCEU movies that the Boys can use. Based on the Bourke Cut trailer for Dawn of the Seven, Knightmare may be the main one.

While much about Snyder’s plans for Knightmare has been revealed, in terms of on-screen display, it was actually only seen for a few minutes between Batman v Superman and Zack’s Justice League ​​​​Snyder. Despite the fact that Warner Bros. not moving forward with the sequels of Snyder’s “Justice League” amid incessant calls for them from fans, The Boys are well suited to ridiculing the wild history of Snyder Cut. After all, making fun of superheroes and the Hollywood blockbusters they’ve been seen in is bread and butter for The Boys.

The marketing of the third season of The Boys, which will begin on May 20, was undoubtedly a deliberate choice, since on May 20, 2020, Warner Bros. first announced the release of Snyder Cut on HBO Max. This already puts The Boys very deep into the Snyder Cut parody at the meta level of the real world. The apparent influence of Snyder’s “Nightmer” on Bourke Cut may develop this satire even further, based on elements of Snyder’s planned story of five Superman films that were slated but did not get the green light.

Since the 3rd season of “Boys” already looks different and comes out on Amazon Prime on June 3, a whole new element of interest has been introduced to the show with Bourke Cut of the Seven. What might make this intriguing fictional film even more appealing is that “The Boys” could incorporate Snyder’s plans for Nightmer into a satirical parody. Since Snyder is involved in the marketing of Bourke Cut, it also raises significant relevant interest in how much deeper into Zack’s Justice League rabbit hole ​​​​Snyder may eventually be visited by “Boys”.