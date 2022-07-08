A Pair of Cuckoos Episode 10 Review – Remember Your Parents

Below are spoilers for the 9th episode of the series “A Couple of Cuckoos” “Don’t treat me like a little sister”, which is currently being broadcast on Crunchyroll.

In a review of the previous episode, we found that the “Cuckoo Couple” intends to arrange a roller coaster ride, alternating episodes between comedic and dramatic content. The format usually consists of two comedy series and two drama series. Rinse and repeat.

After a series of dramatic moments in episodes 7 and 8, we returned to the funny things in episode 9. So based on current trends, episode 10 should also be quite funny and interesting. Let’s see how everything goes in this review of the 10th series of “Pairs of Cuckoos”.

Previously on a Pair of Cuckoos

Episode 9 focuses on how the main characters finally get a much-needed break. Nagi gets a chance to go on a date with Hiro, Erica spends some time with Sachi, and it all ends with the three of them going fishing with Nagi’s foster father. Overall, a pretty easy and useful episode.

Still leaning towards comedy, episode 9 offers an interesting relationship dynamic and a little character development. Watching the main characters spend time with people they rarely communicate with and doing things they haven’t done in the series before is really interesting to watch.

Don’t treat me like a little sister

Episode 10 consists of two main parts. The first one tells about Nagi and Sachi, who are trying to find the perfect gift for their mom on Mother’s Day. It turned out to be quite a challenge because Nagi and Erica had never bought such things together before.

Not only because Nagas usually prefer to study at home than to walk with Sachi, but also because it is quite difficult to find the right gift for their hardworking mother. Looking at these foster siblings racking their brains trying to come up with different gifts, you will certainly smile.

The second part of the story is dedicated to Erica, who insistently asks Nagi to go for a walk around the city with her. Her father is coming to visit, and she doesn’t want to see him. Erica is afraid that her father will ask her to come back and live with her parents.

Unbeknownst to them, as they leave the house empty, Erica’s father finally gets the chance to meet and talk to Sachi. He invites her to a nice dinner in exchange for telling them everything she knows about Erica and Naga’s life at the moment. Needless to say, he asks her to keep their conversation a secret from these two. Quite a cunning old man.

Paying attention to some minor characters

One of the nicest things that happened in the previous episode was the inclusion of Naga’s father in the story. Parents are always around and often briefly appear here and there, but this is the first time we see that they are completely dedicated to them.

Episode 10 doubles down on this intention to draw attention to some minor characters, and it works very well. As a result, in this episode we will learn more about Naga’s mother and Erica’s father.

It may just be a minor development of some minor characters, but it shows that these characters are actually real people, and not just some standard characters who are thrown out to perform a certain role.

Respectable balance

As mentioned earlier, one of the main problems that often appears in every episode of “A Pair of Cuckoos” is to find the right balance between comedy and drama. Most often we get either a dramatic novel or a funny comedy.

Episode 10, however, tries to restore that balance by combining funny scenes with decent character development for minor characters. Of course, it’s not a perfect balance, as the episode is still more inclined towards comedy, but it’s certainly a worthy effort. Hopefully they’ll be able to crack this code for later episodes.

Episode 10 of “Pairs of Cuckoos” is actually quite enjoyable to watch. He offers a lot of comedic moments, but at the same time provides a decent development of some minor characters. Not only that, but a decent attempt has been made to balance the story between drama and comedy. Of course, it’s still not a perfect balance, but it’s a worthwhile effort nonetheless.

As for predicting how things will turn out in the next episode, we already have two decent episodes that focus more on the comedic side of the story. So it’s very likely that the drama will be back on track in the next episode.