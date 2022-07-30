A Nintendo Switch Fan Has Found a Ridiculously Impractical Skyward Sword Accessory

Recently, a Nintendo fan came across a strange and impractical accessory for the Switch controller, modeled after the famous Master Sword Link from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. Last July, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD was released for the Nintendo Switch, and while this new version of the 2011 Wii classic added standard button-based controls, Nintendo’s marketing for the game seems to have largely focused on and encouraged its use. motion controls that defined the original Skyward Sword.

As with the Nintendo Wii, the Switch has a wide range of peripherals with which players can turn their Joy-Con controllers into swords, pistols, or even a Ring Fit Adventure controller in the form of a Hoola hoop. The Legend of Zelda is no stranger to this kind of peripherals, as a 2007 spinoff of Link’s Crossbow Training was packaged with a Wii Zapper weapon accessory allowing players to aim Link’s crossbow in a surprisingly solid game that almost spawned Zelda. Continuation of multiplayer FPS. Other motion control peripherals mimicked what it would be like to own the iconic Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda and Link’s corresponding Hyrule Shield while playing the original Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, and now it seems that history has repeated itself with the release of Skyward. Sword HD almost ten years later.

Twitter user Akfamilyhome recently shared a photo of a third-party Nintendo Switch peripheral that has the shape of a Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. To use it, the player inserts one of the two removable halves of the Joy-Con Switch controller into the sword handle, which allows the player to swing the controller like a real sword while playing Skyward Sword HD. Even more strangely, this accessory also contains several slots along the blade of the sword in which you can store Nintendo Switch game cards, although Akfamilyhome and other users in the comments section noted the impracticality of this, pointing out how the cards can come off and fly away. about the living room during a particularly hot gaming session.

The Skyward Sword HD peripheral controller is not very practical

killing a goblin by throwing my mario odyssey game card out the window pic.twitter.com/rLbXBGgAcp

– Akfamilyhome (@Akfamilyhome) July 30, 2022

The unveiling of this Legend of Zelda peripheral comes at a time when players are still enjoying the immediate successor to Skyward Sword, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2017. A brand new sequel to BOTW was originally planned for the end of this year, but producer Eiji Aonuma announced that it had been postponed until spring 2023 to allow more time to finalize. This sudden delay caused a side effect of the resumption of rumors about remakes of other old Zelda games, such as The Wind Waker and Twilight Princess, similar to Skyward Sword HD, but the previous developer of the Zelda port Tantalus Media denied that Nintendo approached him for such a project. .

Whichever Zelda game is released next, whether it’s a remake or the long-awaited Breath of the Wild 2, it might not be a good idea for players to use the third-party Skyward Sword HD peripheral featured in Akfamilyhome’s latest social media post, given how easy it would be to lose any of their other Nintendo Switch games. which could be stored on his toy blade — and be sent to the great unknown after the ill-fated swing of the Master Sword. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD can be played with both motion controls and a more traditional button-based layout, but fans who want to recreate the feel of Link’s sword in their hands may want to choose a more practical option.