A Nightmare on Elm Street The Franchise’s Worst Flaw Wasn’t a Mistake

Although the transformation of Freddy Krueger into a cartoon comedy villain is often seen as a mistake, in fact, this change was deliberately made by the director of the sequel “A Nightmare on Elm Street”. The transformation of the villain performed by Freddy Krueger is a story that will seem too familiar to horror viewers. In his first screen appearance, in the original 1984 film A Nightmare on Elm Street, Freddie was a frightening, almost silent villain who instantly became the iconic embodiment of sadistic evil.

Nevertheless, by his fifth movie appearance, Freddy Krueger had turned into a stupid parody of his former self. The villain from “A Nightmare on Elm Street” was a TV host, rapper and video game villain, and the franchise insisted on over-exposing the once mysterious villain. As a result of this oversaturation, Freddie became completely fearless in the later sequels of The Nightmare on Elm Street, earning more screen time and as a result reducing his villainous mystery.

Related: The Most Modern Slasher Films Steal A Nightmare on Elm Street The Best Trick

However, although the transformation of Freddy Krueger from a terrifying, almost silent scarecrow into a witty cartoon antihero may seem like an annoying mistake, in fact it was an active creative decision made by director Renny Harlin during the creation of “Nightmare on Elm Street 4.”: Master of Dreams. During an interview dedicated to the problematic third sequel to A Nightmare on Elm Street, the director said: “We have reached the point where viewers see Freddie as a hero. They come to these movies to hear his funny lines and see how he does amazing things. And because of this popularity, I have to show Freddie in a more heroic light and give him more screen time. People will still be afraid of him, but they will also support him.”

Why Harlin’s Decision Doomed Freddy Krueger’s Legacy

Despite his claims, Harlin did not arrive at a time when Freddie’s image was so heroic. He signed up for the fourth film in the franchise, A Nightmare on Elm Street, after Freddie was portrayed in the first two films as a completely frightening, non-ironic villain. Even in the third film, the fan-favorite “Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors,” Freddie remained quite sadistic and frightening, despite his witticisms. While the powers of the Dream Warriors meant they had a slightly better chance of fighting Freddy, and the villain himself was now dabbling in puns, the sequel still made it clear that he was extremely dangerous and perverted.

Despite the fact that Freddy Krueger’s transformation into a harmless self-parody seemed to be the result of the growing popularity of the character and the producers’ attempts to cash in on him, in fact, this change happened because one director had a different vision of Krueger. There’s no doubt that the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise fandom may have wanted Freddie to appear on screen in later sequels, but Harlin’s claim that Freddie was considered something of a hero is that the series was never backed up in the films themselves until he did not join the third sequel. So while Harlin claimed he was just giving viewers what they wanted (and there are some underrated, disturbing dream sequences in his sequel), the story of the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise eventually changed due to his insistence that Freddie needed a more sympathetic portrayal and baseless claims that the public demanded this change.