A nice photo of Agathe Auproux, her cat and a fan

This Sunday, August 30, Agathe Auproux posted a new photo of her gray cat on her Instagram account. She unveiled a snapshot of her pet sleeping peacefully on its cushions.

And the least that we can say is that Agathe Auproux’s gray cat has not failed to melt his fans. The latter clearly fell under the spell of his little pet. He caused a sensation on the Web.

In the caption of her Instagram photo, Agathe Auproux also confided to her fans: “Miaou miaaouu miaou miaaaou miiiaou. You don’t understand each other, that’s normal. But she will be so happy when she reads the little message in my caption) ”.

A really very funny message that is sure to make his fans laugh. It must be said that the pretty brunette never lacks ingenuity to have very funny captions.

AGATHE AUPROUX UNVEILS A ADORABLE SNAPSHOT OF HER CAT ON INSTAGRAM

With her shot, Agathe Auproux has collected more than 10,300 “likes” in just eight hours from her fans. In the comments, some said her cat was really beautiful. But that’s not all.

Others showed humor. Below his photo, his followers also wrote, “Here’s one who understood what a weekend was like. “,” What a cat’s life! “,” I want to be a cat later, period. ”

But also “I speak cat fluently, and it’s very kind to tell us these things.” Pretty funny comments that are sure to amuse the former columnist of Touche pas à mon poste (TPMP).

It must be said that the latter can always on its subscribers for a laugh. On social networks, the young woman also reveals many pictures of her cat.



