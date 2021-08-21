A Newly Discovered Feature 81921CB23227 on Twitter is on The World Trending

Twitter’s new feature, which was not known before, suddenly became the agenda. When a tweet shared with the code 81921CB23227 is liked, a different animation is played, unlike normal. Here is the feature that appeared on Twitter with the code #81921CB23227

A new feature has been discovered on the social media platform Twitter. This feature took its place on the world agenda in a short time.

When a Tweet containing the code #81921CB23227 is liked on Twitter, a different animation appears unlike normal.

So normally when you like a post, the heart shape turns red.

However, when the tweet with the code #81921CB23227 is liked, the following animation plays.