A new Windows 10 v20H2 issue has appeared

Everyone is accustomed to some problems occurring after a new Windows 10 version is released. It is also natural that a software produced for many different hardware comes with some problems. Windows 10 v20H2, the latest major update released by Microsoft, came up with a new Kerberos issue. The problem has been confirmed by Microsoft.

Microsoft stated that it is working on the problem and that they will fix it with an update they will release soon.

Windows 10 v20H2 Kerberos issue confirmed

Microsoft said last week that after it released the 19042.630 (KB4586781) patch, some corporate computers may encounter the Kerberos problem. With the exception of Windows 10 v20H2, the versions affected by this issue are 2004, 1909, 1903, 1809, Windows Server 2019, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows Server 2012.

The problem has affected corporate computers for now. If you are using a personal version of Windows 10, you don’t need to worry about this problem. However, the emergence of the Kerberos issue affecting the registry has increased the likelihood that personal users may encounter a similar problem recently.

There are three record settings in total to check the PerformTicketSignature entry in the registry. Each setting has caused different problems. The details of the Windows 10 v20H2 problem are as follows:

Setting the registry entry to 0 can cause authentication problems when using scheduled tasks, applications such as clustering and jobsite.

A default setting of 1 may result in a Kerberos ticket not being renewed.

Setting the value to 2 is for enforcement mode and can be problematic in an environment where not all DCs are updated as it will reject some noncompliant Kerberos tickets. Users with DCs running Windows Server 2008 R2 SP1 or Windows Server 2008 SP2 in their system should not use this value for now.



