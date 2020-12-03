A New Volatility Index Developed For Bitcoin Price

A group of cryptocurrency experts from Sussex University’s School of Business teamed up with the CryptoCompare team to develop a new Bitcoin volatility index. Developed under the name of BVIX, this index can give more room to institutional investors in the crypto money market, as it reminds indices in traditional markets.

The University of Sussex has signed a first in the cryptocurrency world by collaborating with the crypto money research firm CryptoCompare. Cryptocurrency experts working in these organizations developed a new volatility index for Bitcoin based on data from options contracts. In the press release shared by the University of Sussex, it was emphasized that this index is “one of a kind” in the digital asset world.

Why was such an index needed?

The Bitcoin Volatility Index (BVIX) was developed under the leadership of Carol Alexander and Arben Imeraj, a lecturer at the University of Sussex. Academicians working with the CryptoCompare team during the development of the index pull the data contained in BVIX from CryptoCompare.

Futures traders in traditional markets can trade with volatility contracts. Several different indices can be used to determine the delivery price of these contracts. Thanks to the reliability of these indices, more exchange traded funds (ETFs) can emerge. The cryptocurrency sector, on the other hand, is lacking in volatility index.

What exactly does the Bitcoin Volatility Index do?

The Bitcoin Volatility Index can be used to determine the price of volatility contracts in the futures market. The smooth delivery of these cryptocurrency contracts could pave the way for more ETFs in the industry.

This index; In order to measure the volatility of bitcoin, it is based on price movements in option contracts. Thanks to this index, institutional investors can both measure the risk in the market more effectively and trade on the volatility of Bitcoin. As such, it can be said that BVIX has potential especially for institutional investors. Quynh Tran-Thanh, one of the executives of CryptoCompare, said the following about this new project being developed:

We developed the Bitcoin Volatility Index so that investors can better follow the volatility of Bitcoin and open positions accordingly. We are delighted to introduce the first volatility index designed for Bitcoin in the digital asset industry. “



