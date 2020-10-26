A New Video Including Images Shot on iPhone 12 Pro

Cupertino-based technology giant Apple shared a new video containing images shot with the iPhone 12 Pro from its YouTube account today. There is also a behind-the-scenes video showing the process of creating these images.

Apple, which introduced the iPhone 12 series in recent weeks, also continues to advertise phones. In this context, the company shared a new video on its YouTube channel, containing images shot with the iPhone 12 Pro.

The Cupertino-based company says they want to push the iPhone 12 Pro’s new Dolby Vision and low-light recording capabilities to the limit with this nearly two-minute-long video. You can find this video and the behind-the-scenes video showing how the video was created, at the end of the post.

iPhone 12 Pro camera features:

Capable of Dolby Vision recording with the new A14 Bionic chip, iPhone 12 Pro can measure the reflection rate of light from objects thanks to its LiDAR scanner and measure the depth map of the environment you are in. In this way, AR applications can immediately start analyzing the environment and creating special experiences for you. The details offered by the LiDAR depth map also enable portrait shooting in Night mode.

To mention the features of the cameras, iPhone 12 Pro; It has a triple 12 MP Pro camera system including ultra wide angle, wide angle and telephoto. With the help of these cameras, the newest iPhone is able to zoom 2x optical zoom in / out and up to 10x digital zoom. In addition, dual optical image stabilization for wide and telephoto lenses is also offered to users with the iPhone 12 Pro.

When we move to the video side, iPhone 12 Pro can record HDR video up to 60 frames per second with Dolby Vision, and can also record 24/30/60 frames per second 4K, 30/60 frames per second 1080p HD, 30 frames per second 720p HD video. 2x optical zoom, 4x optical zoom range and 6x digital zoom are also among the features that attract attention on the video side.

Video containing images shot with iPhone 12 Pro:

Behind the scenes:



