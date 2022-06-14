A new update of the Silent Hill movie from the director

Amid rumors that a reboot of the game is in development, director Christoph Gans has proposed a promising update to the Silent Hill movie. Konami’s survival horror video game franchise first began with the 1999 game of the same name, in which players found themselves in the place of writer Harry Mason, who is looking for his adopted daughter in the named city after a car accident. The subsequent parts of Silent Hill tell about various characters trapped in a nightmarish version of the city and faced with monsters associated with their damaged psyche.

Thanks to the early success of the games, Silent Hill made its way to the big screen thanks to the 2006 film written and co-directed with Hans. The plot was mostly borrowed from the original game, and the gender premise was changed to focus on the Rose of Rada Mitchell. Da Silva, and Sean Bean plays a character similar to Harry. The film received mixed to negative reviews from critics, who praised its visuals and horror atmosphere, but criticized the convoluted plot and too long running time. Despite this, “Silent Hill” became a box office hit, collecting more than $ 100 million with its budget of $ 50 million, giving rise to the sequel “Silent Hill: Revelation” in 2012, which received the worst reviews from critics and viewers, but still had a modest box office success, collecting $ 56. millions against his $20 million budget.

Related: Borderlands Movie Should Avoid What Ruined Silent Hill Movies

In recent interviews for Jeuxvideo and JeuxActu (via ComicBook.com ) Christoph Gans shared a new update of the Silent Hill movie. The director of the original film said that he is still working on a new adaptation of the game and is eyeing the release date of the project in 2023. Hans also shared that he is working closely with Konami on the film and that the game’s publisher is working on a reboot of the original franchise. See what Hans said below:

“The franchise will be relaunched in terms of video games, and therefore the film will become part of global politics. I believe that someone made such a conclusion on the forum, and he is absolutely right; in other words, the film is really part of the whole. I work with Konami. Konami is all about it, and I think they were encouraged by the success of the reboot of Resident Evil 2 and 3, which are amazing games.

The script for a new film about Silent Hill, which is completely independent from the two previous films and corresponds to the path of development of Silent Hill. Most often these are individual stories. Silent Hill is a bit like the Twilight Zone, the Fourth Dimension, a place where anything and anything can happen. I was working on a new Silent Hill, which is the Silent Hill of 2023, since the film was supposed to be released next year, in 2023, and not Silent Hill, as I imagined it in 2006. This is Silent Hill for today’s audience, being very respectful of the saga. I know that Silent Hill is a great video game series and a work of art in the noble sense of the word.”

The announcement of the start of work on the new film “Silent Hill” is sure to cause controversy from fans of the video game franchise due to the poor reception of “Silent Hill: Revelation”, which has been criticized for a lackluster script, cheap feel and poor adaptation of the game. Despite this, some may find a bright spot in the fact that Hans is at the helm of the new film “Silent Hill”, given the best reception of the first film and his dedication to the correct adaptation of games. Hans memorably spent five years trying to get the franchise rights for the original Silent Hill film and even teamed up with the game’s composer Akira Yamaoka to write the music for the film, which indicates that the new film is in the hands of someone who cares about the source material.

It’s also interesting to note that Hans says that his work with Konami is also related to the publisher’s work on the new Silent Hill game. Fans of the franchise have been crying out for a new installment of the survival horror series for years, namely after the infamous cancellation of Silent Hills, which was supposed to be led by Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Toro, although Konami has mainly focused on patinko-based gaming machines, with recent rumors pointing to new games and remakes, under development, is akin to Capcom’s work on the Resident Evil franchise. While viewers are waiting for further details about the new Silent Hill movie, they can now return to the original Hans broadcast on Starz.