A New Type of Flavor Cell That Can Detect All Flavors

According to a new study published in PLOS Genetics, researchers discovered a new taste cell that had never been discovered before. This taste cell was able to perceive all tastes rather than being selective like other taste cells.

While dozens of researches are going on around the world every day, some of them reveal the existence of quite interesting things within ourselves. A new study, one of these studies and published in PLOS Genetics, revealed that there is a new type of taste buds in our mouth that has never been discovered before.

According to what has been known to date, there are taste zones on our tongue that allow us to distinguish between bitter, sour, salty and sweet. However, according to the new result of the researchers, there is actually a different taste body that allows us to detect all kinds of tastes in our mouth.

It looks like no other taste cell:

In fact, some researchers in the past claimed that we have taste buds with a wide range of flavors in our mouth. However, these claims of the researchers were never proven. In this study, published on August 13, researchers studied mice to better learn how taste buds transfer information to the brain.

As a result of the researchers’ studies on mice, a unique taste cell was found in the mouth that can actually detect various tastes. This unique cell was very similar to the taste cells that detect salt and sourness on our tongue. However, this cell was more sensitive than the cells known in language.

According to studies, this cell, which is more sensitive than other cells, detects all kinds of taste and transmits information to the brain in more than one way. In short, this cell alone performs the function of three different types of cells in our tongue that enable us to detect flavors.

The new cell type discovered by the researchers is also in a very important position for science. Because the cell type with such a wide range of taste may emerge new perspectives on how cells send taste information to the brain. However, the study reminded us of the fact that our body still has spots we don’t know.



