A New Trailer Released for Motor Racing Game Ride 4

The new trailer of Ride 4, the motor racing game developed by Milestone, has been released. It was also stated that the game will be released for PlayStation 5 and it will be one of the first racing games to be released for the next generation console.

When it comes to racing games, many people may first think of the Forza, Need for Speed or DiRT series. Although all of these games that come to mind when it comes to racing games are focused on car racing, this type is not just about car racing games.

In addition to car racing, there are motor racing as well as games such as Mario Kart, and the Ride series developed by Milestone is one of the motor racing games. Moreover, a new trailer was shared for the new Ride game.

Ride 4 will come to next generation consoles

Ride 3, the last game of the series, met with players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC platforms in 2018. The new game of the series, Ride 4, will find its way to the next generation PlayStation 5 console in addition to these three platforms.

“We will be able to offer a smoother gameplay experience at 60fps and up to 4K resolution,” said Milestone producer Luigi Crocetta, regarding the game taking place on next-generation consoles. So gamers can enjoy their favorite engines with high-quality shadows and textures never seen before in terms of environment and engines. they can do it with a level of detail, “he said.

Crocetta stated that thanks to the PlayStation 5’s SSD, loading times will be reduced significantly, resulting in less waiting time and better gameplay. It was also stated that the new game will also benefit from the PlayStation 5’s wireless controllers DualSense. The accelerator and brake pedals will have their own resistance for a more lifelike experience….



