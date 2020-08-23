A New Trailer From Wonder Woman 1984 Arrives

A new trailer has arrived for the Wonder Woman 1984 movie, one of Warner Bros’ next DC adaptations. We see our hero’s new friends and furry enemies in this trailer.

Warner Bros has been doing important work for its DC brands recently. In addition to the DCEU main universe, a multiverse is being created with works such as Robert Pattinson’s Batman production.

One of the next movies we will watch at DCEU, which we can call the main DC cinema universe, will be Wonder Woman 1984. In the new trailer of the movie, we get the opportunity to see not only Diana, but also her new enemies.

Wonder Woman takes wings

After a man named Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal) claims he can “give people whatever they desire”, Diana is once again taking action to protect humanity.

The events to be described in this movie take place in 1984 as the name suggests. In other words, the events that will take place will not affect the movies we have watched before. The story of the movie seems to be more compact as it is.

Cheetah is finally coming

Probably one of Wonder Woman’s most well-known competitors appears in this trailer. Diana’s bookworm friend Barbara Ann Minerva, played by Kristen Wiig, will also appear as Cheetah.

The fight between Wonder Woman and Cheetah was one that many comic book fans have long wanted to see on the big screen. It seems that there is not a very long waiting time left.

Wonder Woman 1984 was due to be released on June 5, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The production will be released on October 2. Patty Jenkins will be directing the film. Gal Gadot will appear as Wonder Woman once again in the movie. Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal will also be featured in the production.



