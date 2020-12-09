“A New TikTok Need To Become For The Adoption”

The new payment system supported by digital money, which was discussed within the scope of the Singapore Fintech Festival, was discussed with the participation of many different ideas. Some names argued that the use of digital money can be adopted as TikTok becomes simpler. Facebook Diem Association CEO, Stuart Levey, expressed his concerns about government-controlled digital currencies, but said that Diem would support all CBDCs issued.

Many important statements were made on behalf of the crypto money and blockhchain world at the Singapore Fintech Festival. The leading names of the sector talked about the existence of a bright future for digital currencies with their statements. At the panel, which was attended by Circle CEO Jeremy Allaire, Facebook Diem Association CEO Stuart Levey, Coinbase CPO Surojit Chatterjee and Soramitsu CEO Makoto Takemiya, important statements were made for the cryptocurrency world.

“Convenience” is the key to digital currency adoption

Could Digital Currencies Generate a World Class New Generation Payment System? Allaire said that with the third generation blockchain technology, digital currencies will be used by hundreds, if not billions, of people. While Jeremy Allaire acknowledged that digital currencies are at the very beginning of the development process, he also said that he could soon make a leap forward like the development of the internet.

Although Jeremy Allaire says that digital currencies are still developing technologically, Soramitsu CEO said that this is not the obstacle to digital currencies. Makoto Takemiya argued that digital currencies are sufficiently developed for daily use, and stated that the barrier to adoption is the user experience that is constantly being improved. Allaire, on the other hand, opposed the focus of most innovations on the consumer experience, believing that the improved user experience will show the benefits of crypto to ordinary people.

“Users will say, ‘How haven’t I got this before!'”

On the other hand, Chatterjee from Coinbase suggested that adoption at the mainstream level is possible with a really simple usage experience for users just like ‘TikTok’.

There are also concerns for government-backed digital currencies

Stuart Levey of Diem, who will get his share of the US fixedcoin regulation bill, said that governments chose to enforce digital currency due to concerns about illegal activities. Levey said digital central bank coins are not a threat to cryptocurrency projects, and that private institutions should give more direction to harmonization efforts between cryptocurrencies and CBDCs. Levey announced that Diem will support all new digital central bank coins that have been launched.

Levey, who is also a former US responsible for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, cited an example of China’s digital yuan and said government control over digital currencies could be very dangerous. Levey pointed out that with CBDCs, the government can access every detail of every transaction made, and said that this is the opposite of the vision of cryptocurrencies. Levey does not think government approval is critical, but very necessary, on the path to adoption for digital currencies.



