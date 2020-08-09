A new study to increase interaction from Twitter

Twitter is preparing to make some changes regarding the display of the measurements under the tweets. He is preparing to make more visible under each tweet the number of the process, that is, the citation, which was previously referred to as retweeted by comment.

“A few months ago, we made Commenting Retweets more visible when you tap to see Retweets in a Tweet,” a statement posted on Twitter to The Verge site said. The statement is included. “This is open to everyone. We are now testing new language (Quotes) to make Retweets with Comments available directly from Tweet and see if this makes them easier and more understandable. ”

Apparently, the new feature will be called “Quoted” and we’ll see a specific number as well as the number of likes and retweets.

Last May, Twitter tested a feature called “Retweeted with Comments” with some iOS users. Here, in addition to the Likes and Retweets for a tweet, the number of retweets with comments were also shown. This made it easier to see replies quoted in a tweet.

Don’t miss the Tweets about your Tweet. Now on iOS, you can see Retweets with comments all in one place. pic.twitter.com/oanjZfzC6y — Twitter (@Twitter) May 12, 2020

Of course, Twitter has also experimented with some different UI changes over the past few months. These included marking the initiator of the conversation within a conversation thread with the “first tweeter” tag, snooze for notifications, set notifications for incoming replies for a tweet.

Twitter has previously noted that it plans to make some adjustments to the user interface to improve conversation between users. Suzanne Xie, the company’s product management director, told CES earlier this year that Twitter has made several evaluations regarding less healthy engagement on the platform.



