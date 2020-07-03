A New Study Reveals Increased Frequency and Duration of Hot Air Waves

A new study has revealed that the frequency and duration of hot air waves are increasing worldwide. According to research published in Nature Communications, our planet has been exposed to more frequent and longer heat waves for the past 70 years.

The frequency and duration of heat waves have been increasing almost everywhere in the world since the 1950s, according to a new study in which hot air waves are evaluated extensively worldwide. In other words, almost every part of the planet has been exposed to more frequent and longer heat waves for the last 70 years.

The research, published in Nature Communications, also produced a new metric called ‘cumulative temperature’, which reveals how much heat is present in each heat wave and heat wave seasons. The results revealed that the cumulative heat average increased each passing day.

Cumulative heat rises from 1 to 4.5 degrees Celsius every decade:

According to this metric, in 2009, the worst heat wave season in Australia experienced an additional 80 degrees Celsius cumulative heat across the country. However, in regions such as Russia and the Mediterranean, an additional 200 degrees Celsius heat was felt during extreme temperature waves. According to the study, the global cumulative average temperature has increased by about 1 to 4.5 degrees Celsius in ten years.

Saying that the global average of cumulative heat increased between 1 and 4.5 degrees Celsius in 10 years. Sarah Perkins Kirkpatrick stated that this average increased to 10 degrees Celsius in the Middle East and parts of Africa and South America.

No detectable increase in heat wave intensity occurred:

On the other hand, the only metric without any acceleration was the heat wave density, which measures the average temperature along the heat waves. Researchers say that since the heat waves take longer and longer worldwide, there is no detectable rise in this metric, only a detectable increase in average heat wave intensity in South Australia and in small parts of Africa and South America.

Speaking about the subject, Dr. Perkins Kirkpatrick stated that in the last 70 years, the change in temperature waves and the rapid increase in the number of these events is the clearest indication that global warming is now with us and accelerating, and an open call to policy makers that urgent action is required.



