A New Statement by German Journalist Jude Bellingham to Liverpool, Despite The Interest of PSG

Journalists in Germany have confirmed information about the persecution of Jude Bellingham by Liverpool, while the player’s family allegedly “prefers” the Anfield club.

It often happens that two leading German journalists report completely different news about transfers.

This was demonstrated recently when Christian Falk from BILD denied an exclusive report by Florian Plettenberg from Sky Germany that Sven Mislintat was among the candidates for the post of the new sporting director of Liverpool.

But when it comes to Bellingham’s next move, everyone agrees that the Reds are now leading the race for the Dortmund midfielder.

🚨| Borussia Dortmund will be fine with Jude Bellingham leaving as they are confident in getting a transfer of between €100-150m 💰 pic.twitter.com/Grk0l4i53d — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 5, 2022

On Monday, Plettenberg made a detailed report for Sky Germany, in which he called the 19-year-old football player “Liverpool No. 1. 1 transfer goal,” and Jurgen Klopp “pressed, pressed, pressed” for the transfer.

He added that Dortmund are “already planning” Bellingham’s departure in the summer and are “very pleased” with his performance at the World Cup, as they are looking for a deal worth at least 100 million euros.

This was followed on Wednesday morning by an update from BILD journalist Falk, who stated that Liverpool is the “favorite” to sign the teenager.

TRUE✅ Liverpool are favorites to sign Jude Bellingham (19) from @BVB next Summer. talks are more advanced than with Real Madrid. The Family of Bellingham prefers the Transfer to @LFC @SPORTBILD — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) December 7, 2022

“Negotiations are more advanced than with Real Madrid,” he wrote on Twitter, adding that “the Bellingham family prefers a move to Liverpool.”

As a rule, although a player can take into account the opinion of his family when it comes to choosing a new club, this will not be a decisive factor.

However, it is said that Bellingham particularly appreciates the contribution of his parents, and Father Mark is actively involved in discussions of any transfer, as was the case when he swapped Birmingham for Dortmund in 2020.

In August, the German edition of SPORT1 stated that Liverpool had been in regular contact with both Bellingham’s father and his agent Mark Bennett.

This has since been reported by various publications, including on Merseyside, when the club’s recruiting staff did the off-field work necessary to complete a high-profile signing.

The same can be said about Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who are building a close relationship with the midfielder while with England.

However, they still face a challenge when it comes to competing with their rivals in terms of finances, as Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi confirmed that Ligue 1 has joined Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid in their interests.

🗣️ "I'm not gonna hide it, everybody wants Bellingham" PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that the club ARE interested in signing Jude Bellingham 👀 pic.twitter.com/9urrdD6gyU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2022

“Everyone wants him, I’m not going to hide it,” he told Sky Sports this week.

“He’s at his club and [we’re] respected, so if we want to talk to him, we’ll talk to the club first.”

The Times columnist Paul Joyce reports that Dortmund is planning talks with Bellingham after his return from the World Cup.