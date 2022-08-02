A New Star Wars Game May Explore The Origin Story of the Cancelled Darth Maul Game

A long time ago, a game dedicated to the origin story of the Star Wars character Darth Maul was being developed in a studio nearby. Although this video game was eventually cancelled due to Disney’s acquisition of Lucasfilm, the possibility of creating an original Darth Maul Star Wars game still remains. In addition to games such as Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the remake of Knights of the Old Republic, there are several Star Wars games that have been announced without details regarding their plots, setting or characters. One of these games could explore the origin story of Darth Maul, which Red Fly (the creator of the cancelled game) never could.

Star Wars games can tell some wonderful stories that take place both in and out of the Skywalker saga, with some of the latest games taking place during the tyrannical rule of the Empire in the galaxy. “Star Wars: Jedi: Fallen Order” and its sequel introduced several brand new characters to the saga, and also brought back such iconic characters as Darth Vader. The 2017 Star Wars Battlefront 2 campaign featured Eden Versio, a member of the Empire’s elite Inferno squad, who later became the powerful leader of the Rebellion. Other iconic “Star Wars” heroes, such as Luke Skywalker, also participated in this title. New Star Wars video games tend to bring new characters to the fore, but it would be great to focus on a more established figure like Darth Maul.

For the first time, Darth Maul was introduced in Star Wars. Episode I: The Phantom Menace” as a Sith disciple of Darth Sidious, also known as Chancellor Palpatine. He was apparently killed by Obi-Wan Kenobi after killing Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn, but was later brought back into the Star Wars canon through the Clone Wars animated series. His character soon became a fan favorite throughout the series, becoming one of the most challenging and interesting in the Skywalker saga as he continued his feud with Kenobi and even captured Mandalore.

The “Star Wars” canon has not revealed the full origin story of Darth Maul

Since Disney relaunched the expanded universe canon, all new games have found their unique place in the canonical Star Wars timeline, with most of them focusing on the era of the original trilogy. The game with the origin story of Darth Maul will be the first of its kind, the events of which unfold before the events of the “Hidden Threat”. Stories taking place before the prequels were told in Star Wars books such as The Master and the Apprentice, which focused on the early days of characters such as Qui Gon Jinn and Obi Wan Kenobi, and books from the Supreme Republic series told new stories about the Republic during her glory days, hundreds of years before the Skywalker saga. At the moment, it is confirmed that only two Star Wars games take place before this era: Star Wars Eclipse from Quantic Dream and the delayed remake of Knights of the Old Republic from Aspyr.

The origin story of the Mole can also tell the story of Shiv Palpatine’s betrayal of Darth Plagueis, which — in “Legends”— occurred at least partially during the events of the “Hidden Menace”. Mol was a character who, like Anakin Skywalker, fell victim to the dark side of the Force. The story of how he became this victim and how his unbridled rage against the Jedi from “Star Wars”, such as Obi-Wan Kenobi, developed could be convincing. This was partially covered in a Marvel comic about Darth Maul a few years ago, but it could be fleshed out.

Darth Talon can be introduced to the canon of “Star Wars” through the game about Darth Maul

Darth Talon was a red lord of the Sith Twi’leks, who was quite a popular character in the “Legends of Star Wars” and could first appear in the canonical game about Darth Maul. One version of the cancelled game was supposed to include Talon as the main character of the story. Although it is assumed that she is alive hundreds of years after the end of the original trilogy, Darth Talon may be reintroduced into the official canon as a possible student of Maul after the events of the Clone Wars, where he was busy organizing the rise of the Crimson Dawn. .

Including Darth Talon and Darth Maul in the same story would be a great way to get playable alien protagonists in the same Star Wars game. Darth Talon is a fan favorite, such as Starkiller and Darth Revan. Adding Talon to the game would be a great way to incorporate more Legends material into the canonical timeline, as well as tell the story of an equally popular antihero in the Star Wars universe. A story with two main characters, in which Mol tells his student stories from his past, will also create a connection between the two characters and emotional attachment, and Talon will become a new Sith villain and/or antihero in the Star Wars universe.

In the game about Darth Maul, there can be fierce lightsaber fights

As you can see from Jedi: Fallen Order, lightsaber combat in Star Wars games is not as brutal as it used to be.