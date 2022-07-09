A new Sonic Frontiers action figure has been revealed, leaks are possible, the first look at a collectible in the game

The month of June has been quite busy for Sonic fans, and SEGA has finally presented a proper look at the upcoming Sonic Frontiers for the first time. It is planned that this will be an open-world franchise, as well as a set of linear levels that take place in the world of cyberspace. This leap in genre has led to the game being compared to Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, especially with the tone and atmosphere of Sonic Frontiers. It will also feature a number of gameplay elements typical of this genre, such as side quests, a mini-game about fishing with a Big Cat and a collection of collectibles.

Some early leaks of Sonic Frontiers accurately described some of the main features of the game, such as the open world and inspiration in the spirit of Breath of the Wild. One of these leaks describes a series of collectibles that were very similar to one of the BOTW collectibles, Korok seeds, and the Sonic Frontiers version was called Kocos. A figure promoting the game was recently revealed, as well as a first look at how they might look in the game.

This premium Sonic Frontiers action figure from Sega is available as a prize in Japanese arcades, in which Sonic is depicted in an action pose, protecting two figures crossed out in black. Fans were able to find a Korean distributor’s website that had at least one picture with unmarked characters revealing what was hidden. These figures look like plants, with a leaf and stem sticking out of the head, although they are still gray as a stone, with shocked expressions.

It is assumed that these two characters that Sonic is protecting are Coconuts that the player will find in the game, and which are similar to the aforementioned Peel seeds. This seems to be confirmed by another leak related to Sonic Frontiers, where files in Sonic Origins describe a character known as Kodama, who, according to the information inside, is an elder. This figurine will be distributed in November, which is also close to the holiday release.

Judging by everything that was revealed in June for Sonic Frontiers, Coco is a collectible little creature that can give Sonic enhanced abilities. Some fans believe that Coco can be seen at gameplay demonstrations, and some suggest that these are small stone creatures found on the map. Other items players can find in Sonic Frontiers include hearts, which are needed to “save” Amy Rose, as well as experience points that can unlock even more skills and upgrades.

The release of Sonic Frontiers is scheduled for the holidays of 2022 for PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.