A new solution for those who cannot find what they are looking for on WhatsApp!

WhatsApp is developing a feature that will please those who cannot find the message they are looking for in the chat. Here is the first information!

Having decided to continue on its way completely free after being bought by Facebook, WhatsApp is the number one choice of those who want to keep their money in their pocket. However, this is not the only attractive part of the application, of course. Although it is advantageous in some aspects and sometimes disadvantageous compared to its competitors, WhatsApp constantly adds innovations to the platform and increases the user experience. The chat transfer feature from iOS to Android, which was released recently, is one of the most obvious examples of this.

WhatsApp also has aspects that cause difficulties for users and negatively affect the messaging experience. For example, you have to struggle for minutes to find an old-dated message you are looking for in a chat. Although the search feature provides convenience, if you do not remember which word you want to find, you still cannot find the solution. The company is developing a feature that will fix this problem for sure.

WhatsApp will allow date-based chat search

Known for revealing the new features of WhatsApp months ago, WABetaInfo shared the details of the innovation that the application is working on. Accordingly, WhatsApp will soon allow searching by date within a chat. In this way, you will be able to find the messages you are looking for more easily by filtering them with a specific day. Looking at the shared screenshots, it seems that WhatsApp allows users to choose the day, month, year.

WhatsApp is (still) testing a search by date feature, to quickly jump to a specific date in the conversation. Availability: in a future update. pic.twitter.com/QxBEn27HaL — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) September 6, 2021

According to WABetaInfo’s statement, the new feature of WhatsApp is still under development and will be available in a future update. The beta process is not yet open to access. It is also unclear when the testing phase with end users will begin.

We often witness that the functions that WhatsApp is developing are made available months after they appear. So it’s okay to think that the chat search by date feature is also on the horizon. Still, it is worth remembering that there is no statement from the company confirming the new feature and that there is a possibility of abrupt abandonment.