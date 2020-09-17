A new smartwatch for elite athletes from Garmin

Garmin has added a new one to its smartwatch options for professional athletes with the Forerunner 745. The Forerunner 745, which is one of the lower rungs of Forerunner 945, positioned as the flagship, has all the tracking features required to be successful in competitions and long-term training.

The Forerunner 745 has all the fitness tracking sensors and advanced statistics found in Garmin’s top segment smartwatches. In addition; Simple features such as notification management, local music storage and playback, Garmin Pay and NFC supported payment are also offered to users on the hour. The Forerunner 745 is also the company’s lightest and smallest fully featured triathlon smartwatch.

There is a 1.2 inch MIP always-on display with anti-glare technology per hour. This screen offers a resolution of 240 x 240 pixels. 43.8 x 43.8 x 13.3mm. The watch weighs 47 grams. Offering preloaded profiles for exercises such as swimming, cycling and running, the watch can track more than 100 activities and exercises. Advanced statistics are also available for many exercises per hour.

Forerunner 745, which can measure the oxygen level in the blood, can also monitor sleep with a pulse oximeter. According to the information provided by Garmin, the battery of the Forerunner 745 does not require charging for 1 week with average use. While the battery life is reduced to 16 hours when GPS is active, it decreases to 6 hours when playing music with GPS.

Garmin Forerunner 745, available in black, white, red and green, will be sold in Europe for 490 euros.



