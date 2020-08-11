A new sign for Ampere GPUs from Nvidia

Nvidia signaled a mysterious announcement it will make on August 31st. The graphics card maker shared a video of a star transformed into a supernova with the #UltimateCountdown hashtag on Twitter.

The supernova video shows that the innovation Nvidia plans to announce is a major innovation and will be launched on August 31st. This last tip from Nvidia came after reports emerged that the company was planning to announce the new Ampere graphics cards on September 9. Nvidia is also rumored to introduce the RTX 3000 series cards and possibly the GeForce RTX 3080, which will follow the RTX 2080.

The Wccftech site also states that the 21 years mentioned in the countdown are a reference to the original GeForce 256 GPU. It’s been 21 years since the GeForce 256 launched in 1999. Wccftech states that if you multiply 256 by 21, you will get the number 5376, which corresponds to the number of cores leaked recently.

Nvidia Ampere demonstrated its GPU architecture last May. However, the first graphics cards were designed for fields such as scientific research, cloud graphics and data analysis. We don’t know what Ampere GPUs will bring on the side of traditional gaming PCs. However, we will have the opportunity to learn at the end of the month.



