A new series is coming from Netflix!

Netflix continues to provide good content to its users, this time it will bring the live-action series of Assassin’s Creed, a popular game series for users.

Netflix produces Assassin’s Creed’s live-action series

Netflix announced on its official twitter account that it is the developer of Assassin’s Creed’s live-action series. We’ve seen short films made by other companies, and we’ve witnessed the stories of Giovanni Auditore da Firenze in those films. The last movie of Assassin’s Creed was made, and we watched a story in 15th century Spain in which an assassin named Aguilar attempted to capture the Paradise Diamond produced by the Isus.

Netflix will be developing an Assassin's Creed live-action series. @Ubisofts's Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik will serve as Executive Producers — NX (@NXOnNetflix) October 27, 2020

The statement made in the tweet is as follows: “Netflix will develop an Assassins Creed live-action series. Jason Altman and Danielle Kreinik of Ubisoft will serve as Executive Producers. ” There is no clear date for the release of the series.



