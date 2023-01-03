After a few months on Netflix, it’s a little puzzling that the streamer didn’t renew his megahit on Wednesday for a second season. It turns out that there is a possible reason for the delay in responding to the extension, and this is due to the fact that the TV program for 2023 (or 2024, depending on how long it takes to shoot the season) will come. A potential second season on Wednesday could end up on Prime Video instead of Netflix. .

According to The Independent, it’s possible that Wednesday could switch to another streaming platform for a second season. This potential transition is due to the fact that Amazon has closed an $8.5 billion merger deal with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), the studio behind the popular spin-off “The Addams Family” in 2022.

According to Deadline, the merger between the two companies was completed in March last year. Under the agreement, Amazon does not make all MGM content exclusive to Prime Video. The Independent’s report notes that it looks like Netflix will “strive” to keep the medium on its platform, however, this merger could make it difficult for the show to resume in its original home. So while the show may end up on Prime Video or stay on Netflix, one thing is clear: this merger almost certainly complicates renewal negotiations.

Regardless of whether Wednesday ends up in a new home or stays where she is, it’s highly likely that we’ll get season 2 of the show starring Jenna Ortega. The series was not only No. 1 in the top ten on Netflix for several weeks, but also scored more than 341 million hours of views in one week. This means that it broke the single-week viewing record set by “Very Strange Cases 4” according to Deadline, and became a huge hit.

In addition to setting viewing records, the show also blew up social media. After Wednesday’s dance blew up the Internet, millions of people recreated it, including Lady Gaga, whose song “Bloody Mary” became the soundtrack to the trend, despite the fact that “Goo Goo Muck” was used in the show. Wednesday Addams fashion has also become a separate trend: celebrities such as Camila Cabello wear outfits inspired by a young member of the Addams family, and many people on TikTok post their Gothic images.

Fans also reacted strongly to the finale on Wednesday, and the end of the first season left a lot of questions in the air, perfectly preparing the popular show for the second season.

Despite the fact that the series has been a huge success, it seems that there should be no problem for Netflix when it comes to renewing for a second season. However, this report on the merger of Amazon and MGM clarifies a bit why we haven’t heard anything about the new season yet.

I guess we’ll probably return to Nevermore Academy with the cast of “Wednesday” for the second time, based on how successful the first season was. However, this merger of MGM and Amazon may mean that you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to see what Wednesday Addams will do next. It’s also possible that it will stay with Netflix, since the merger doesn’t require all MGM content to be exclusive to Prime Video.

So, with all that said, we’ll just have to wait a bit to see if Wednesday gets season 2. In the meantime, you can watch the 1st season of megahit with a Netflix subscription.