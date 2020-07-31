A New Record in Coronavirus Case Numbers

The number of new types of coronavirus cases reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) today was announced as 292 thousand. With these data, a new record has been broken today in the number of coronavirus cases recorded worldwide in one day.

The new type of coronavirus, which appeared in Wuhan, China in late 2019, spread to the world in a short time and became a pandemic. While the number of cases continues to increase worldwide, the World Health Organization (WHO) is announcing a new record every day.

According to WHO data, the day when the highest number of coronavirus cases was recorded worldwide was July 24 with 284 thousand 196 cases. The number of new cases reported to WHO today, on July 31, was 292 thousand. With these numbers, July 31 was the day when the most coronavirus cases were seen worldwide.

There is an increase in mortality rates compared to the previous month:

According to ‘Worldometer’ data, a website that provides real-time statistics on various topics, there are 17 million 624 thousand 299 coronavirus cases recorded in the world so far. While 11 million 20 thousand 895 of these patients recovered and regained their health, 679 thousand 574 people died due to the virus.

At this point, the average number of deaths in July is around 5,200. In June, the average of daily casualties due to coronavirus was announced as 4,600. On the other hand, the regions where the cases have increased are Australia, Japan, Sudan, Ethiopia, Hong Kong, Bulgaria, Belgium, Israel and Uzbekistan.



