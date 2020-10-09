A New PlayStation Store Will Be Released This Month

Sony announced that it will update PlayStation Store on mobile and web by the end of the month. PS4 apps, themes or avatars will not be available in the new PlayStation Store.

Japanese technology giant Sony will launch the next generation game console PlayStation 5 next month, and the company is making some changes that take the shoes of ‘old’ consoles out of the way as the company prepares for the next generation console.

Sharing a new statement with the developers, Sony announced that it plans to open a new PlayStation Store on both web and mobile by the end of this month. New PlayStation Store; It will also affect existing PS3, PS Vita, PSP and PS4 players.

PlayStation 4 apps, themes and avatars will not be available on the new PlayStation Store

According to the statement made by Sony, PlayStation 3, PS Vita and PSP games will not be available in the new PlayStation Store. Also, PlayStation 4 ‘apps’, themes and avatars will not be available in the new PlayStation Store.

Since Sony will also recreate the PlayStation Store’s wish list feature according to PlayStation 5, all content on the wish list in the current PlayStation Store will be removed when the new version is upgraded.

Sony did not share any information on how the interface of the new PlayStation Store will be, but if we drop that the company even shows the inside of the PlayStation 5, we can guess that we will not have to wait long to see the new PlayStation Store.

So what about the themes, avatars or applications owned by PlayStation 4 owners? You will still be able to access all of these on the console. You won’t be able to access just a new app, theme or avatar.



