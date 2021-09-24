A New Phone With 144 Hz Screen From Realme!

Realme has started work on a mysterious smartphone. The model, which will meet mid-level users, was displayed on TENAA.

Realme continues to expand the number of alternatives in the smartphone world. The company, which recently introduced the GT Neo 2 model to its users, has already started working on new models. The firm has brought a new smartphone to TENAA, its certification platform.

The name of the model, whose technical features are detailed, has not yet been announced. Some features of the smartphone, which is expected to meet mid-to-high users, are quite remarkable. The device, whose design is also clear, will not have a great innovation in this sense.

Realme spotted on TENAA with a mysterious phone

The smartphone, which coincided with the leak on the Chinese social media platform last week, started to attract attention. The mysterious Realme phone, which appears to have the same features as the information shared by the account named Digital Chat Station, seems to be price-performance oriented.

The biggest innovation in the device, whose technical features are learned, is on the screen side. Because the company will present a panel with a 144 Hz refresh rate to its users. However, the resolution of the screen will be Full HD +. In addition, according to the shared information, the smartphone will also offer the eye protection feature to its users despite the high refresh rate.

The smartphone, where new information is shared on the processor side, will be powered by the Snapdragon 778G chipset. The chipset, which we frequently see at the medium level, is also preferred by Realme. The RAM and storage capacities of the smartphone, which is displayed with the code name RMX3461/RMX3463, have not yet been determined. Claims show that the device will have 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal memory.

The smartphone, whose battery is also revealed, will meet its users with a battery capacity of 4880 mAh. The device, which is expected to be released with Android 11, will also have a 3.5 mm ear and microSD card slot. To summarize all the technical specifications:

Screen 6.59 inch LTPS LCD

Processor Snapdragon 778G

RAM 12GB (Rumor)

Storage 512 GB (Rumor)

Battery 4880mAh

Camera 48 Megapixel main camera, 2 Megapixel, 2 Megapixel

Connectivity 5G

Operating system Android 11

What do you think about the mysterious phone developed by Realme? Do not forget to share your views with us.