A new phone from Realme with Snapdragon 460 processor

A new Realme branded phone with Snapdragon 460 processor bearing the model number RMX2194 has passed Geekbench’s benchmark test. In the test results, it is possible to see other important features besides the processor of the phone.

In the test results, there is the expression “bengal” opposite the main board of the phone. It is known to be used by Qualcomm as a codename for the Snapdragon 460. It is also seen that the Snapdragon 460 will be accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and the phone will come out of the box with the Android 10 operating system.

Realme’s portfolio currently includes two more phones with Snapdragon 460 processors. These phones are called C17 and C15 Qualcomm Edition. Therefore, it will not be surprising that the phone with model number RMX2194 is also included in the C series.

What is known about the new Realme phone with Snapdragon 460 processor is currently limited to these. However, the emergence of the benchmark test result indicates that new information may come soon.



