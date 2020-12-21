A new patent application with clues about Apple Glass

Apple Glass is among the devices that some have been eagerly waiting for. Augmented reality smart glasses are described as Apple’s biggest invention after the iPhone, and ambitious predictions are made in this direction. We are seeing a lot of patents on Apple Glass, which we expect to be introduced in the next two years. These give clues as to what the device in question will look like. A new patent application joins among them.

A major information leak in 2018 indicated that this device would carry a 5nm based chipset. Back then, when this leak came out, Apple included the 7nm-based A11 Bionic chipset in its iPhone X devices. Now, 5nm-based A14 Bionic processors are running in the iPhone 12 series. If we look at processor architectures, we can think that Apple Glass’s launch is closer than we think.

Apple filed a new patent application with the USPTO (US Patent and Trademark Office) titled “Display System with Localized Optical Settings”. The patent title gives us a big clue of what this means. “Localized Optical Adjustments” refers to the changes in lenses used for Apple Glass. The basic idea is that the lens makes the real-world image lighter or darker, making it adaptable to ambient light. For example, in the Apple patent application, “An adjustable lens system can be dynamically adjusted to accommodate different users and / or different working situations. Adjustable light modulators can be used to selectively darken parts of a user’s field of view. ” gives the statement.

In the patent application, “For example, if a head-mounted display system is used to display computer-generated content that overlaps real-world objects, the brightness of real-world objects can be selectively reduced to increase visibility. In particular, a spatially addressable adjustable light modulator can be used to create a dark region in the upper right corner of a user’s field of view, overlapping a bright real-world object, overlapping computer-generated content. ” Apple says.

What Apple is saying here is that the brightness of a “real world object” can be reduced to make the object more visible with glasses. The appearance of the object seen through the glasses is adjusted to match the brightness of the real world. And when every lens is so adjustable, the left eye box and right eye box can be changed independently.

Apple Glass use may surpass iPhone use in the future

Gene Munster, currently working for a venture capital firm Loup Ventures, said in 2017 that Apple’s smart glasses would be a bigger invention than the iPhone. This has been described as an overly optimistic forecast for Munster. The analyst said Apple Glass would do most of what the iPhone already does, but wouldn’t require you to pull a device out of your pocket. Three years ago, Munster told customers that “we expect the iPhone to be on the market in 10 years, but as Apple Glass is gradually being adopted in the market, this smartphone will be a much smaller part of Apple’s business.”

Google Glass said hello to the world through a video released in April 2012 showing what a normal day can be in a Glass user’s life. Highlights in the video included indoor maps and the ability to communicate with friends via audio, video, and text without holding a device in your hand.

However, Google Glass has never been popular as an individual consumer. Their use in movie theaters was also banned, as there were fears that users were recording illegal versions of popular movies. Bars also banned users because they were worried that their photos were taken without permission. This led Glass users to be nicknamed “glass holes”. Additionally, its $ 1500 price was also quite high for that time. However, the price does not seem too high compared to today’s foldable phones and high-end smartphones. Although Google Glass was not popular with individual consumers, it managed to find a home for itself on the corporate side. Of course, Apple has big plans for Apple Glass aimed at individual consumers and is aiming for a world where they will keep their glasses on their side. The company, which has proven its success in putting products into our lives several times in the past, can do the same on the glasses side and do what Google cannot do.



