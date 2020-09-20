A New Open in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Infected Mode

YouTuber Bubs, who shot videos about Call of Duty, discovered a new vulnerability in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reinfected: Ground War playlist. Players who exploit this vulnerability get out of the map and become invulnerable.

Call of Duty’s Infected mode is known as one of the fan favorite modes in many past Call of Duty games. In this context, the classic game mode was added to Modern Warfare in recent months with Reinfected: Ground War playlist updates. Although it has not been a long time since the mod was added to the game, players managed to discover many vulnerabilities in the new mode in a short time.

Finally, YouTuber Bubs, who shot videos about Call of Duty, shared a video of a vulnerability discovered in this mode, which players love very much. The game error discovered on the Quarst River Quarry map makes players in a sense invulnerable.

Clearly discovered in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Reinfected: Ground War:

In this video he shared, YouTuber leans towards the edge of a rock and goes into the rock, so it actually goes out of the map. Although he sees the players outside when he enters this rock, the outside cannot reach or damage him. On the other hand, a player who enters the rock can damage those outside.

This area is also available in Warzone, but in survival mode, we cannot say it has the same effect as the Reinfected Groundwar playlist. The person who shared the video says that this unusual game malfunction makes it easier for players to collect kill scores in Infected mode, and they can even reach the Tactical Nuke kill streak.

Since this vulnerability negatively affects the gaming experience for many, developer Infinity Ward will likely find a solution to this problem in one of the upcoming updates. However, for now, it should be noted that no fixes have been released for the problem and players are still exploiting this vulnerability.



