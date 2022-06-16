A new music game show is Coming to TV (and concert parking lots), and it looks perfect for mega-fans

Current game shows like Beat Shazam, That’s My Jam and the reboot of Name that Tune keep music game shows alive on the small screen, balancing the abundance of celebrity talent contests like The Voice. But these series tend to test participants’ general awareness of popular music to a greater extent than any deeper knowledge of songs and artists. Everything is changing with the upcoming AXS TV series “Payday in the Parking Lot,” and as the name suggests, it features one of the most unique game show settings imaginable: concert parking.

Debuting on AXS TV on July 12, “Parking Payday” will be hosted by ESPN “Around the Horn” host and G4 “Attack of the Show” veteran Zach Selwyn, who will give unsuspecting concert-goers a chance to earn some well-deserved money simply for being well-informed. fans. In the first season of the show, consisting of four episodes, Selwyn & Co. they appear in the parking lots of different arenas and put selected fans in the hot seat, answering a lot of multiple-choice questions regarding headlining bands. A short list of these acts together with the dates of airing is given below:

Metallica — July 12 The Rolling Stones — July 19 Imagine Dragons — July 26 Coldplay — August 1

Check out the trailer for “Payday in the Parking Lot” below before learning more about the new AXS series.

Here’s how the game will play out. Each fan will have the opportunity to answer 10 questions about the aforementioned groups, while the first correct answer will bring $ 5, and the reward amount will double each time. (So $10 for question 2, $20 for question 3, and so on.) Everyone can potentially walk away with a total of $2,560 just for being a dedicated and educated fan. Or they can also leave at any time if they don’t want to risk losing everything because of a wrong assumption, because that’s all it takes to eliminate. And even if they don’t have the answers right at hand, participants have several ways to get some help.

With a nicer set of options compared to the “Who Wants to be a Millionaire?” lifelines, Parking Lot Payday will allow puzzled participants to directly ask for a hint, send a text message to a friend, or start an internet search in 30 seconds to try to find the answer. I can’t think of anything about Metallica that couldn’t be stumbled upon with a clever Google search, but I bet the show’s creative team thought of it. And speaking of Metallica, check out the clip from the premiere of the AXS TV game below, which provides a summary of the rules, followed by fun questions and answers.

It seems that this show will be another example of AXS TV’s unique approach to music programs, which also includes the endlessly exciting scandalous series “The Greatest Secrets of Music” (the second season of which debuted in March), a fun and informative list of the best Ten Revealed and its numerous concert series that have been broadcast over the years. One can only imagine a certain Jeopardy! The contestant would like to see an episode of a game show based on the Rolling Stones before mistakenly identifying Michael Caine as Mick Jagger, as that was… just wrong.

Here’s what Zach Selwyn said about the new show in a statement:

Parking Lot Payday is the best concert before the game, showcasing incredibly knowledgeable fans who have become as much a part of the history of this legendary band as the chart—topping hits they have created. This is a really fun and interactive series that will appeal to fans of all ages. We had a great time putting it together and are looking forward to sharing it with the AXS TV audience when “Parking Payment Day” debuts on July 12.

One can only imagine how noisy the events associated with such a show can be, as well as what other concerts and Parking Lot Payday events may take place in the future. So be sure to tune in to AXS TV on Tuesday, July 12, at 20:00. ET to test your musical knowledge. And while you’re waiting for a new show to come out, take a look at our 2022 TV premiere schedule to find out what other new and returning shows will be available to watch in the near future.