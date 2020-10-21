A new mini retro console is here to play Pong

The legendary video game company presents its own miniature console proposal with a reissue of its legendary title in a very special format.

Atari has presented its own proposal for a retro-style mini console with the so-called Atari Mini Pong Jr., a device for collectors and gamers who once enjoyed the classic among classics and can now recover it in a very special format. Thus, continuing with the current trend of recovering glories of the past in the form of miniature consoles more or less faithful to the original concept, Atari has wanted to join with a console designed exclusively to play Pong.

On sale at Christmas 2020

The Atari Mini Pong Jr. is a small desktop console designed for one or two players that incorporates a center screen and two sets of controls on each side, all to bring back the classic 1972 game that was a revolution in many homes of all the world. And as with classic Pong, each player will have to bounce the square across the screen to sneak it into the opponent’s goal, each time, at higher speed; a game concept as basic as it is addictive.

To do this, Atari Mini Pong Jr. has two dials, one on each side, which when turned cause the player’s stick or stick to move from side to side to prevent the square from sneaking into his own goal while trying score on the opponent’s. The console has a 7.9-inch LCD screen and dimensions of 30x12x7.7 centimeters with approximately one kilogram of weight.

However, lonely players will also be able to challenge the game’s AI through ten levels of difficulty. On the other hand, the Atari Mini Pong Jr. will work either with three AA batteries or through a USB cable connected to the mains. At the moment it has not been confirmed for Europe, although it is scheduled to arrive this Christmas in the United States and Asia, at a price yet to be announced.



