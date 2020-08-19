A new mid-segment processor from MediaTek

After Dimensity 800 and 820, MediaTek has added a new one to its middle segment processor options with 800U. The slightly modified and more affordable version of the Dimensity 800, the 800U comes with an integrated 5G modem. Providing 5G support for dual SIM is one of the prominent features of the Dimensity 800U.

Dimensity 800U, which promises higher processor speeds, was also produced by TSMC with 7 nm architecture. Two Cortex-A76 cores running at 2.0 GHz on the Dimensity 800 are now running at 2.4 GHz. The processor also has six Cortex-A55 cores at 2.0 GHz.

On the visual processor side, the presence of the Mali-G57 MC3 stands out. The speed support offered for storage space increases to UFS 2.2. Dimensity 800U, which can support Full HD + displays with 120Hz refresh rate, is also a suitable processor for phones with 64 megapixel cameras that can record 30fps 4K.

MediaTek did not give information about the release date of the phones with Dimensity 800U processor.



