A new MateBook X Pro from Huawei

The news that Huawei is preparing to introduce a new laptop computer recently appeared on the agenda. However, no clue was given about the name of this laptop. The Chinese manufacturer removed the curiosity on the subject. Huawei announced that it will introduce the new MateBook X Pro model on August 19.

In the video published to explain the date of the announcement from Huawei, the thinness and lightness of the laptop is emphasized. This suggests that the new MateBook X Pro will be an easier portable device compared to its predecessor.

In previous rumors, it was stated that the screen of Huawei’s new laptop will have very thin bezels. It was also stated that this screen could be defined as “floating screen” and the resolution could rise to 3K.

It takes two more days to meet the new Huawei MateBook X Pro. On this date, it will be possible to learn all the details about the laptop.



